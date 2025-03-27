Brown University sells brick Italianate multifamily home for $2.07M

PROVIDENCE – A historic brick three-story multifamily home on the East Side of Providence was sold by Brown University recently for $2.07 million, marking the highest-priced home sale throughout Providence County in 2025 so far, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The multifamily home at 200 Hope St. contains three units, including a first-floor unit with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bathroom; a second-floor unit with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bathroom; and a third-floor unit with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to Residential Properties.

This is not only the highest home sale in Providence County year to date, but it is also the highest multifamily sale in Providence County since 2022, according to Residential Properties, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The brick, Italianate-style three-family home constructed in 1855 at the corner of Hope and Angell streets was designed by architect Robert Warren for the famed Lippitt family, according to Residential Properties.

- Advertisement -

In addition to three residential units, the property includes a separate office off of Hope Street, the real estate firm said.

The home’s first-floor townhouse-style unit includes 3,600 square feet of living space; the second-floor flat comes with 1,800 square feet of living space, along with a balcony; and the top-floor flat comes with 1,800 square feet of living space, the firm said.

The residential units also each have updated heating and cooling units.

The property contains 0.18 acres of land, including a parking court with space for six vehicles.

The multifamily home was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.65 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $343,300 is attributed to the land alone.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented the seller in this transaction, while Residential Properties sales associate Ellen Kasle represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Brown University to Siyamek Neragi-Miandoab, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.