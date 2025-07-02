Brown University subpoenaed by U.S. House committee in price-fixing probe

By
-
BROWN UNIVERSITY has been subpoenaed by the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary, with committee leadership claiming that the university has failed to fully comply with the group’s investigation into alleged price-fixing among Ivy League institutions. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY

PROVIDENCE – Brown University has been subpoenaed by the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary, with committee leadership claiming that the university has failed to fully comply with the group’s investigation into alleged price-fixing among Ivy League institutions. The subpoena is another chapter in the ongoing strife between Brown and the Trump administration. Such contentions

