Brown University’s corporation elects Bank of America CEO Moynihan chancellor

By
-
BRIAN T. MOYNIHAN, chairman and CEO of Bank of America Corp., has been elected chancellor of the Corporation of Brown University. / PBN FILE PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp.’s chairman and CEO will start this summer leading the corporation that oversees all operations at his alma mater. Brown University announced Tuesday that Brian T. Moynihan has been elected chancellor of the Corporation of Brown University and will start his new role with the 54-member corporation July 1. The

