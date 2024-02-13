Brown University’s corporation elects Bank of America CEO Moynihan chancellor

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp.’s chairman and CEO will start this summer leading the corporation that oversees all operations at his alma mater.
Brown University announced Tuesday that Brian T. Moynihan has been elected chancellor of the Corporation of Brown University and will start his new role with the 54-member corporation July 1. The Ivy League institution says Moynihan will succeed Samuel M. Mencoff as chancellor. Mencoff, a Chicago-based investment executive, has led the corporation since 2016 and he decided that the corporation’s strength provides him “an opportunity to shift his time to other obligations,” Brown said.
Brown says Moynihan – a 1981 graduate of the university – has been a corporation member since 2010. That time includes serving six years as a trustee and now is in his eighth year on Brown’s board of fellows. Moynihan also served on multiple corporation committees, Brown says, and on Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs’ board of governors.
“It is an honor to serve Brown, the fellows and trustees, and especially the dedicated faculty, students, staff and alumni,” Moynihan said. “I look forward to working with President [Christina H.] Paxson and her team as we continue to elevate our great university.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.