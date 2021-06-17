Brown University’s Pembroke Center receives $5M gift

PROVIDENCE – Brown University announced Wednesday that its Pembroke Center has received a $5 million gift from university alum and Pembroke Center Advisory Council member Shauna McKee Stark to support the center’s research and create a permanent endowed director position.

The Pembroke Center, Brown said, is a research hub focused on gender and sexuality that brings together several scholars from multiple study fields. Brown President Christina H. Paxson said in a statement the gift will enable the center keep breaking down various barriers pertaining to sexuality, gender, race and other barriers through research and engagement that transcend fields of study.

“By making this profound investment, Shauna Stark underscores the importance of research and teaching on women’s history and feminist scholarship, and enables the center to grow and build on its initiatives that serve students, scholars and the public,” Paxson said.

Leela Gandhi, a professor of the humanities and English at the Ivy League university, has been named the inaugural Shauna McKee Stark Director of the Pembroke Center and will begin her three-year term July 1, Brown said. The university said that Gandhi will oversee the center’s programming, research projects and courses.

“At Pembroke, I felt there was encouraged a spirit of genuine collaboration, intersectional inquiry and what I like to think of as dissident fields in the humanities space,” Gandhi said in a statement. “The best term for that, I think, is intersectional critical human sciences – a combination of feminist, gender, sexuality, race and post-colonial studies. I saw that, at the Pembroke Center, transformative thought mattered.”

Brown also said the gift will bolster programming that influences the way questions of gender, sexuality and difference are addressed in both scholarship and society.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.