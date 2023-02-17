Brown’s land of opportunity: University’s expansion in Jewelry District drawing lots of attention

By
-
NEIGHBORHOOD PRIDE: Olin Thompson, a ­Jewelry District resident and amateur historian, points to the architectural features on a stone building at 110 Elm St. that was once a foundry and is now leased by Brown University for administrative and medical offices.  PBN PHOTO/CLAUDIA CHIAPPA
NEIGHBORHOOD PRIDE: Olin Thompson, a ­Jewelry District resident and amateur historian, points to the architectural features on a stone building at 110 Elm St. that was once a foundry and is now leased by Brown University for administrative and medical offices.  PBN PHOTO/CLAUDIA CHIAPPA
Olin Thompson’s Jewelry District walking tour begins at the corner of Richmond and Ship streets in Providence, on a plaza covered in stepped, wooden decking and stone pavers designed to be an inviting gathering place. It’s a convenient starting point for the two-hour tour in which Thompson, an amateur historian, takes visitors through the dynamic…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display