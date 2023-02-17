Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
- Subscriber Only
- Cover Story
- Nonprofit & Education
- Education
- Industries
- Health Services
- Print Featured
- Economy
- Real Estate
- Technology
Brown’s land of opportunity: University’s expansion in Jewelry District drawing lots of attention
Olin Thompson’s Jewelry District walking tour begins at the corner of Richmond and Ship streets in Providence, on a plaza covered in stepped, wooden decking and stone pavers designed to be an inviting gathering place. It’s a convenient starting point for the two-hour tour in which Thompson, an amateur historian, takes visitors through the dynamic…