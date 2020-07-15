Brown’s mathematics institute receives $23.7M grant from NSF

PROVIDENCE – Brown University announced Monday that its Institute for Computational and Experimental Research in Mathematics has been awarded $23.7 million in renewed funding from the National Science Foundation.

The funding the institute received for the next five years is the largest grant Brown has ever received from the National Science Foundation, the university said. The institute received two other grants in the past from the foundation – $15.5 million in 2010, when the institute was launched, and $17.6 million in 2015.

Brown said the latest funding will support the institute’s mathematics programming and research findings. It also plans to expand outreach activities aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion within mathematical sciences. Among those activities is a summer math camp for high school students held at the institute, called GirlsGetMath.

“Since its founding a decade ago, [the institute] has been on a trajectory of steady growth in the research programs we offer and in the number of scholars and students who participate in them,” said Brendan Hassett, a professor of mathematics at Brown and the institute’s director, in a statement. “We’re thrilled that [the foundation] has recognized that trajectory and chosen to renew our funding at such a high level.”

