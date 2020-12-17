Brown’s Performing Arts Center reaches ‘topping-off’ point

PROVIDENCE – Shawmut Design and Construction recently celebrated the topping-off for the Performing Arts Center under construction at Brown University.

The project started in 2019 and is expected to be finished in spring 2023, according to a news release.

The topping-off ceremony recognizes the final installation of structural steel.

Shawmut is overseeing construction of the 94,000-square-foot complex, at 130 Angell St., which eventually will anchor a campus arts district. The center, once opened, will provide multiple and flexible spaces for collaborative performances, including a main performance hall, a promenade and areas for rehearsal and performances.

The architect is Boston-based REX.

The main performance hall will be able to be reconfigured into different stage and audience experiences, from a 625-seat symphony orchestra hall to a 250-seat theater.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.