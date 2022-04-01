Brown’s prescription: Will latest failed merger end the university’s bid for bigger role in health care?

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

The dream, as Brown University leaders described it, included Providence’s Jewelry District filled with biotech companies spun off from discoveries made by an “integrated academic health care system” combining Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System, with Brown front and center as a crucial partner providing researchers and highly trained doctors. It included Brown…