Bryan Achieves Prestigious Top of the Table MDRT Qualification for 2nd Time

East Providence, RI (Feb 3, 2021) — Tom Bryan of local Ameriprise Financial in East Providence, RI has qualified for Top of the Table, a coveted milestone achievement for their membership in the MDRT. Tom’s membership equips him with tools and resources to better serve his local community.

Top of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry. This places Bryan among the top professionals in the intensely competitive global life insurance and financial services industries.

MDRT is an independent association of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals. Members are a distinguished group of the top 1% of financial advisors.

“Top of the Table is comprised of the best and brightest professionals our industry has to offer,” said Regina Bedoya, CLU, ChFC, MDRT President. “MDRT hopes to continue to foster a culture of excellence and encourage members to grow both personally and professionally.”

Since 1927, MDRT has been committed to providing its members with a unique mix of networking and resources to help them gain new and unique insights to better serve clients’ individual needs. Working with an MDRT member connects clients not only to a highly credible and leading financial advisor but also to an unmatched global network spanning 69 nations and territories around the world.

For more information, contact Tom at 401-434-1510 or Thomas.r.bryan@ampf.com.

About MDRT

Founded in 1927, MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of more than 70,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet

Contact Information

Tom Bryan

Managing Director, Ameriprise Financial

Thomas.r.bryan@ampf.com

401-434-1510

https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/thomas.r.bryan/