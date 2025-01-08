Bryant and URI grad named independent director of Mercury Systems

PROVIDENCE – Jean Bua was recently named independent director at technology company Mercury Systems Inc.

As part of her new role, Bua will serve as a member of both the company board’s audit and government relations committees, according to a news release.

Prior to joining Mercury Systems, Bua served as the chief financial officer of network performance and cybersecurity solutions company NetScout Systems Inc. since 2011.

The change comes after the departure of former Mercury Systems board member Roger Krone, who said he wants to direct his focus to his role as CEO and president of the Boy Scouts of America.

Mercury Systems Chairman and CEO Bill Ballhaus in a statement said the company wished Krone “the best in his leadership of the Boy Scouts of America.”

“We are excited to have Jean join the Board,” Ballhaus added. “Jean’s appointment brings immense financial, accounting, governance, and compliance leadership in a relevant industry to the boardroom, along with strategic insight and risk management experience.”

Before joining NetScout, Bua worked as executive vice president of finance and treasurer at American Tower Corp. She previously held roles at Iron Mountain Inc. and Duracraft Corp. and was a management consultant at Ernst & Young LLP.

Bua holds an MBA from the University of Rhode Island and a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Bryant University.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.