Bryant, Brown create pathway program for Master of Public Health degree

PROVIDENCE – A new partnership between Bryant University’s School of Health and Behavioral Sciences and Brown University’s School of Public Health will provide Bryant students with a direct pathway to a Master of Public Health degree at Brown.

Under the program, announced last week, Bryant students who achieve a GPA of at least 3.5 and meet other application and review requirements will have guaranteed admission into the Brown program.

Admitted students receive a scholarship covering 35% of tuition, with opportunities for additional financial aid of up to 50% for those meeting eligibility requirements.

The competitive program will offer an admissions pathway for up to five Bryant students each year, or up to 10% of the Master of Public Health cohort, with favor given to whichever metric provides more slots.

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“By creating a direct path for our students into Brown University’s School of Public Health, we are expanding access to advanced training in a field where highly talented professionals are urgently needed,” said Ross Gittell, president of Bryant. “This pathway highlights our commitment to developing future leaders in the health care sector and ensuring that a Bryant education positions graduates to make a meaningful difference in our communities.”

Francesca Beaudoin, interim dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said the program’s goals underscore current challenges and potential solutions in the broader public health ecosystem.

“At a time when public health systems are under pressure, it’s more important than ever for institutions like Brown and Bryant to work together to prepare the next generation of leaders,” Beaudoin said. “This agreement helps keep the public health workforce pipeline in Rhode Island strong by creating new opportunities for talented students to train and lead in the field.”

Leaders at each university said the institutions will look to the program as a potential model for future graduate partnerships.

Candidates must submit three letters of recommendation and apply by Feb. 1 in the year of their intended enrollment. All eligible applicants will undergo a review by the Brown School of Public Health admissions committee.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.