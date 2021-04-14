Bryant Provost Sulmasy named Nichols College president

SMITHFIELD – Bryant University will be in search of a new provost and chief academic officer.

Glenn M. Sulmasy, who became the university’s first provost in 2015, is leaving Bryant to become the president of Nichols College in Dudley, Mass. As of July 1, Sulmasy will succeed Susan Engelkemeyer, who is retiring as Nichols’ president at the end of this academic year, according to an announcement from Nichols.

In his time at Bryant, Sulmasy, Nichols said, primarily managed academic programs for graduates and undergraduates, and also chaired the academic review board at Bryant. He also implemented several academic programs, including a Bachelor’s degree in data science and a digital marketing program.

Sulmasy also helped Bryant launch an Innovative Healthcare Leadership Graduate certificate program, which will help improve collaboration between business and health care leaders. Sulmasy recently told Providence Business News that students in the new program will learn how to create and implement collaborative and innovative solutions “that can be adapted and implemented in their organizations and beyond.”

In a statement, Sulmasy said Nichols’ reputation for offering business and leadership education has grown stronger under Engelkemeyer and is positioned to continue its upward trajectory.

“I look forward to working with the board of trustees, faculty, and staff to expand opportunities for Nichols students to learn, lead, and succeed,” he said.

It is unclear when Bryant’s search for a new provost will begin. Bryant officials did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request seeking comment.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.