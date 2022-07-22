Bryant school will train students for science, business sides of health

By
-
Joseph Trunzo, left, associate director of School of Health and Behavioral Sciences at Bryant University, with sophomore, Alex Spitznagle, in the Psychophysiology Lab. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
BRAD CROUGH doesn’t bat an eye at the prospect of sorting through a dizzying tranche of numbers. A skilled coder with degrees in accounting and business, he embraces the data side of his job with Brown Physicians Inc. But the technical, jargon-heavy and ever-changing complexities of the health care industry prove more challenging. After more…

