Bryant, SEG to support five ‘social impact’ internships

SMITHFIELD – A new partnership between Social Enterprise Greenhouse and Bryant University will create five new internship opportunities in the "social impact" sector. The 13-week internship program, which will start May 20, will emphasize collaboration with companies focused on societal challenges and community well-being, said Julie Owens, CEO of Social Enterprise Greenhouse.[caption id="attachment_434923" align="alignleft" width="172"]Julie Owens[/caption]Bryant University will fund the internships and provide participating students with a stipend, said university spokesperson Karen Greco.The nonprofit plans to repeat the program in future years and could expand it to other universities. (Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.)