Bryant to expand campus with ‘transformational’ donation from Fidelity

SMITHFIELD – Bryant University on Thursday announced its campus will undergo a “transformational” expansion after accepting the donation of a 250,000-square-foot building from neighboring Fidelity Investments Inc.

Fidelity, a global financial services company, gifted the massive brick office structure at 100 Salem St., directly across from the Bryant campus entrance. According to real estate records, the building was assessed in 2022 at $32.6 million.

Bryant plans used the space to build out a new “Innovative and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem” and will include classrooms and state-of-the-art labs for its highly ranked business school.

The facility, which will house the Bryant University College of Business, has not yet been named. It will include faculty and administrative offices and meeting spaces.

- Advertisement -

“Fidelity and Bryant University have a more than 20-year relationship and, for roles located on our Smithfield campus, we hire more current and former Bryant students than from any other higher educational institution,” said Michelle Vetovis, senior vice president, general manager, and R.I. regional leader at Fidelity Investments. “Fidelity remains committed to this community and looks forward to the potential impact this will have for future growth and opportunities for both institutions.”

The acquisition marks the most significant real estate gift to Bryant University since Earl Tupper gifted his farmland to create Bryant’s Smithfield campus in 1967, and the university moved to Smithfield from its original Providence location.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Bryant Bulldog,” said Bryant University President Ross Gittell. “The donation of 100 Salem St. will allow our Smithfield campus to grow in a thoughtful, strategic, and purpose-driven manner.”

Sam Wood is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Wood@PBN.com