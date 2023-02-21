Bryant University gifted $5M from former board chairman, spouse

SMITHFIELD – William and Sue Conaty’s generous support of Bryant University continues.

The couple recently gifted the college $5 million and became lead investors in Bryant’s Vision 2030, the school announced Tuesday.

“Vision 2030 aims to future-proof Bryant students’ experiences so they can compete and thrive, whether on the field or in the boardroom,” said Bryant graduate and university trustee William Conaty. “This gift serves as an anchor for the university’s strong vision for moving forward to stronger regional and national recognition for outstanding professional education and student outcomes. Investing in Vision 2030 will help to propel Bryant forward, enabling an era of growth, innovation and prominence.”

Combined with this latest gift, the couple has donated $13 million to Bryant. In May 2016, Bryant dedicated its newly completed athletic center, named after William Conaty in recognition of the couple’s $7.5 million donation to the school’s capital fund.

“The impact of the Conatys’ gift cannot be overstated,” said Bryant President Ross Gittell. “Their leadership support comes at a pivotal time for Bryant. As we prepare to launch our most aggressive capital campaign in the university’s history, this gift is the catalyst that will inspire others to give. It propels us toward achieving the important goals and aspirations we share for Bryant.”

This latest gift from the Conatys includes $1 million to install synthetic turf on the baseball field and $2 million for a new arena to improve the athletic and recreational facilities for all students. Another $2 million will go toward scholarships.

“The unwavering support from Bill and Sue Conaty comes at an integral time for Bryant, giving us the needed momentum to embark on a capital campaign and work on some of the most ambitious goals in the university’s 160-year history,” Gittell said. “Their leadership and generosity will expand our strong offerings in athletics and student life and help more students to access a Bryant education, which has proven time and again to be the catalyst for student success and economic mobility.”

During his time at Bryant, William Conaty captained the 1967 baseball team and was later inducted in the school’s hall of fame. A retired senior vice president of General Electric, Conaty serves on the school’s board of trustees and was chairman from 2014 to 2020.