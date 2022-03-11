Bryant University to build new on-campus convocation center, arena

SMITHFIELD – Bryant University is slated to break ground next year on a new convocation center and basketball arena, as well as a new dining hall on its campus.

The university announced late Thursday its early plans to build the facility adjacent to Bryant’s Bulldog Strength and Conditioning Center that is part of the David M. and Terry Beirne Bulldog Stadium complex. Watertown, Mass.-based design firm Sasaki Associates is designing the facility. Bryant said the project is part of the university’s “Vision 2030” strategic plan to help deliver a “transformational education and campus-life experience.”

Bryant spokesperson Cecilia Cooper told Providence Business News late Thursday that the project will be funded with “significant philanthropic investments.” However, Cooper said a total cost of the project has not been established as it is currently in the conceptual design phases.

Early plans for the new center call for it to accommodate 4,400 people, which can accommodate Bryant’s entire undergraduate and graduate student body, the university said. The arena, which would be home to Bryant’s basketball and volleyball teams, will have two levels of seating. The upper bowl is slated to have about 900 fixed seats and the lower level have up to 2,500 seats. The arena floor would allow an additional 1,000 seats when configured with a large stage, Bryant said.

The new center, Bryant said, would offer a venue for other student-life events, such as a black box theater, soundproof concert hall and a setting for other performing arts events.

Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and Cooper said the project’s full construction schedule will be established when the center’s full design is complete.

