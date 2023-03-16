Bryant University Women’s Summit returns fully in person for its 26th annual event

SMITHFIELD – Bryant University’s Women’s Summit is returning to fully in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic for its 26th edition on Thursday.

Held on Bryant’s campus, the all-day event is already sold out and is expecting 1,000 attendees, said Karen Greco, a spokesperson for Bryant.

This year’s theme is “Moving Forward Together: Me, We, Us,” chosen to “recognize the interconnectedness of the business landscape” while continuing to offer participants opportunities for professional development, personal development and financial empowerment.

“With a clear focus on creativity and innovation, be prepared to learn and engage in discussions surrounding how women navigate and influence change,” Greco said.

- Advertisement -

As always, this year’s agenda includes keynote addresses and multiple morning and afternoon breakout sessions, but the university said on the event’s website it has reimagined the schedule to include several networking opportunities for its attendees.

The opening keynote speaker will be Sally Helgesen, an expert on women’s leadership, bestselling author, speaker and leadership coach. Inducted into the Thinkers 50 Hall of Fame and ranked among the world’s thought leaders by Global Gurus, Helgesen has published multiple books on inclusion and women leadership. Her most recent book “How Women Rise,” which explores the behaviors that are most likely to get in the way of successful women, became the top seller in its field within a week of publication and is set to be translated in 22 languages.

The afternoon speaker is Dr. Darria Long, a Harvard and Yale-trained practicing emergency physician, clinical assistant professor at the University of Tennessee School of Medicine, TedX speaker and international TV contributor. A national bestselling author, Long founded Trueve.com, a website that focuses on helping women access evidence-based and actionable health information.

The last keynote speaker is Beverly Johnson, the founder, chairwoman and CEO of Beverly Johnson Enterprises LLC, a luxury lifestyle brand. Johnson made history as the first African American supermodel and as the first African American featured on the cover of Vogue magazine in 1974. A model, actress, author, activist, businesswoman and TV personality, Johnson was named one of the “20th Century’s 100 Most Influential People in the Fashion Industry” by The New York Times and received the Thurgood Marshall Award for style and innovation.

A closing network reception will conclude the summit at 4:30 p.m., with closing remarks and more opportunities to network.

The Bryant University Women’s Summit is the longest-running and largest event of its kind in New England, according to the university. The event has been selling out since its inception, with 650 in-person and 350 virtual attendees last year.

Providence Business News is a media sponsor of the event.