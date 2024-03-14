Bryant University’s 27th annual Women’s Summit explores ‘passion, purpose, power, possibility’

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Thank you to everyone who applied. Honorees will be announced March 18th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

SMITHFIELD – “Passion, purpose, power, possibility.” On Thursday, guests at Bryant University were encouraged to imagine what’s possible, pursue their passions and embrace their power and purpose during the 27th annual Women’s Summit. “The Women’s Summit is one of the most exciting events held at Bryant and for good reason. Lively, engaged, and changemaking conversations

SMITHFIELD – “Passion, purpose, power, possibility.”

imagine what’s possible, pursue their passions and embrace their power and purpose during the 27th annual Women's Summit.

“The Women's Summit is one of the most exciting events held at Bryant and for good reason. Lively, engaged, and changemaking conversations happen in every corner of our campus,” said Dr. Inge-Lise Ameer, executive director of the Women's Summit and Bryant’s vice president of Student Affairs, dean of students and chief diversity officer. “Bryant takes pride in the exceptional outcomes achieved by our women graduates, but the work is not done until we reach full gender parity. Bryant remains committed to this goal, and the Women's Summit continues to be a key forum for women to learn, find support and inspire change.”

The Women’s Summit was established by Kati Machtley in 1997 and is the

largest and longest-running event of its kind in Rhode Island and the region.

This year's sold sold-out event was highlighted by three keynote speeches from Susan Packard, cofounder and former chief operating officer of HGTV, Meridith Webster, executive vice president of global communications and public affairs at the Estee Lauder companies, and Lisa Leslie, four-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star.

The event also

featured 16 educational breakout sessions along with networking opportunities for attendees.

Providence Business News is a media sponsor of the event.