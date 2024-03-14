Bryant University’s 27th annual Women’s Summit explores ‘passion, purpose, power, possibility’

SMITHFIELD – “Passion, purpose, power, possibility.”
On Thursday, guests at Bryant University were encouraged to imagine what’s possible, pursue their passions and embrace their power and purpose during the 27th annual Women's Summit.
“The Women's Summit is one of the most exciting events held at Bryant and for good reason. Lively, engaged, and changemaking conversations happen in every corner of our campus,” said Dr. Inge-Lise Ameer, executive director of the Women's Summit and Bryant’s vice president of Student Affairs, dean of students and chief diversity officer. “Bryant takes pride in the exceptional outcomes achieved by our women graduates, but the work is not done until we reach full gender parity. Bryant remains committed to this goal, and the Women's Summit continues to be a key forum for women to learn, find support and inspire change.”
The Women’s Summit was established by Kati Machtley in 1997 and is the largest and longest-running event of its kind in Rhode Island and the region.
This year's sold sold-out event was highlighted by three keynote speeches from Susan Packard, cofounder and former chief operating officer of HGTV, Meridith Webster, executive vice president of global communications and public affairs at the Estee Lauder companies, and Lisa Leslie, four-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star.
The event also featured 16 educational breakout sessions along with networking opportunities for attendees.
Staying true to the event’s theme, Ameer announced during the summit that Bryant will create the Ellen Wilson Leadership Center with a $5 million donation from the board of trustees chair D. Ellen Wilson. The center will launch this fall with the Women’s Leadership Institute and be anchored at the new Business Entrepreneurship Leadership Center.
“Bryant students show up ready to solve big problems with creative ideas, and they have the drive to turn those ideas into action,” Wilson said. “The Ellen Wilson Leadership Center will expand on the university’s top-tier academic and co-curricular offerings to propel our students to the next level, solidifying Bryant as a premier institution for educating the next generation of leaders.”
Ameer and other Bryant leaders thanked Wilson for her donation that supports the center which is meant to serve as a hub for research in leadership and management topics. It will also feature events like an undergraduate leadership summit and programming including a lecture series and Leaders in Residence. Along with their regular degree program students can also get credentialed in leadership by pursuing a leadership certificate through the center.
The Ellen Wilson Leadership Fellows program will also launch this fall and all incoming first-year students will be eligible. Beginning with the class of 2028, 20 first-year students will be selected each year as Wilson Fellows and receive a $5,000 stipend to use throughout their four years at Bryant. The stipend can be used to help fund leadership opportunities like academic research, unpaid internships and study abroad programs. Fellows will also be alumni mentors who will advise them during their time at Bryant.
