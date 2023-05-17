Bryant University’s World Trade Day to return after 2022 cancellation

SMITHFIELD – The current state of global trade will take center stage at Bryant University’s World Trade Day at the end of the month.

This year’s theme is “The Current State of Trade,” and marks a return to in-person programming. The university’s most recent World Trade Day, which took place in spring 2021, was held virtually and focused on the future of trade following COVID-19 disruptions.

The event, organized by the John H. Chafee Center for International Business at Bryant University and now in its 37th year, will take place on May 31, with welcome remarks at 9 a.m. and programming that continues through mid-afternoon.

As of mid-May, the university has 15 speakers poised to address attendees, with Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council, slated to deliver the keynote address. Other speakers include R.I. Secretary of Commerce Elizabeth Tanner, Leslie Taito of Taco Comfort Solutions and Joe Raycraft of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.