Bryant’s 2020 Womens Summit postponed due to coronavirus concerns

PROVIDENCE – Bryant University’s 2020 Women’s Summit has been postponed until June 10 due to concerns regarding the 2019 coronavirus, Women’s Summit Director Kati Machtley announced Friday.

The sold-out event was set to take place March 13.

The move comes following the postponement of the Hasbro Children’s Hospital Heroes Ball fundraiser over similar worries.

“We will continue to carefully monitor public health advisories as we near the June 10 date, and will keep you updated,” Machtley said in an email to attendees. “We are very disappointed that it has become necessary to postpone the Summit, as many people have been working tirelessly to engage with all of you next week. However, we believe postponing the Summit is in everyone’s best interest.”

Machtley expressed hope that the virus will not be a threat at the time of the new June date.

