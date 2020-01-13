Bryant’s capital campaign concludes with record $111M raised

SMITHFIELD – The capital campaign that Bryant University launched in 2014 reached a defining moment at the end of 2019: Setting a record for most money raised in the university’s 156-year history.

The campaign, titled “Expanding the World of Opportunity: The Campaign for Bryant’s Bold Future,” raised $111 million as of Dec. 31, 2019, the school announced Monday. That amount both surpassed the campaign’s original $75 million goal and the $100 million stretch goal that the campaign reached last March.

More than 24,000 donors contributed to the now-completed campaign, the university said, with 63% of them being first-time donors, the university said.

Bryant University, via the campaign, collected $25 million in student scholarships, establishing 130 new and endowed scholarships in the process; close to $18 million for academic programs, teaching and initiatives; and more than $14 million devoted to facilities. About $31 million was generated in annual giving from the Bryant Fund, the university said.

In a statement, Bryant University President Ronald K. Machtley, who is leaving the university after this academic year, said the school “nailed” all of the goals the capital campaign sought to reach and has taken Bryant “to the next level.”

“The tremendous success of this campaign will ensure a continued trajectory of growth, enhanced reputation, and inspired academic excellence long into the future,” Machtley said.

William J. Conaty, chair of the university’s board of trustees, said in a statement that Bryant’s best days “are still ahead” even with all of the accomplishments the school has made.

“Together, we accomplished something very special,” Conaty said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com.