Brynes named E.P. planning and economic development director

EAST PROVIDENCE – Keith A. Brynes has been appointed planning and economic development director for the city, Mayor Bob DaSilva announced Tuesday.

“We have so much great work going on in our city,” DaSilva said. “Mr. Brynes brings decades of experience in local planning and development and we are fortunate to have him bring his experience in waterfront revitalization, conservation and zoning to East Providence to manage the wonderful projects underway throughout the city and take them through to fruition.”

Brynes served as town planner for Stonington, Conn., from 2005 until 2023. He was responsible for the management and facilitation of the land use application process, land use applications reviews, preparation and adoption of Stonington’s Plan of Conservation and Development.

In addition, Brynes was responsible for the management of several planning projects, including the Stonington Costal Resilience Plan and Affordable Housing Plan.

“I am honored to serve the residents of East Providence and looking forward to being part of a very talented team,” Brynes said. “It is a very exciting time for the city with many of its longstanding plans coming to fruition and its potential being realized more every day.”

Before his time in Stonington, Brynes served as planner for Woonsocket for seven years. While there, he oversaw the management of the Downtown Riverfront Revitalization Plan, the City Brownfields Program and was responsible for the solidifying grant awards totaling more than $500,000 in municipal funding.