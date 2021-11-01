Budacki joins University Orthopedics’ sports medicine team

EAST PROVIDENCE – University Orthopedics has added another orthopedic surgeon to its sports medicine team.
Dr. Ross Budacki, who until recently was on staff at Newport Orthopedics, treats a wide variety of sports-related issues, from simple strains and sprains to complex or traumatic injuries.
“One of the things I enjoy most as a doctor is listening to each patient, getting to know them and determining how we can work together as a team to get them back to their favorite activities,” Budacki said. “Teamwork is also one of the things that attracted me to University Orthopedics – a renowned practice with dozens of surgeons, physicians, therapists and other medical experts who all work together. It’s important knowing my patients will have access to cutting-edge, comprehensive care that’s also convenient.”
Budacki has completed a sports medicine fellowship at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, where he is now a clinical assistant professor of orthopedics. During his fellowship, he was assistant team physician for Brown’s football team and for the Providence Bruins.
Budacki will see patients at University Orthopedics’ Middletown, Portsmouth and East Providence locations.
Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.
