Budacki joins University Orthopedics’ sports medicine team

EAST PROVIDENCE – University Orthopedics has added another orthopedic surgeon to its sports medicine team.

Dr. Ross Budacki, who until recently was on staff at Newport Orthopedics, treats a wide variety of sports-related issues, from simple strains and sprains to complex or traumatic injuries.

“One of the things I enjoy most as a doctor is listening to each patient, getting to know them and determining how we can work together as a team to get them back to their favorite activities,” Budacki said. “Teamwork is also one of the things that attracted me to University Orthopedics – a renowned practice with dozens of surgeons, physicians, therapists and other medical experts who all work together. It’s important knowing my patients will have access to cutting-edge, comprehensive care that’s also convenient.”

Budacki has completed a sports medicine fellowship at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, where he is now a clinical assistant professor of orthopedics. During his fellowship, he was assistant team physician for Brown’s football team and for the Providence Bruins.

- Advertisement -

Budacki will see patients at University Orthopedics’ Middletown, Portsmouth and East Providence locations.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.