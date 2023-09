Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

One of the hottest words for leaders today is culture. Culture affects perception. It influences behavior and it shapes our personalities. Creating culture is a concentrated, conscious choice. Tony Hsieh, the late former CEO of Zappos, said, “If you get the culture right, most of the other stuff will just take care of itself.” Creating…