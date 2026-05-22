Building a legacy of financial leadership

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Growing by leaps and bounds: Stephanie Mansour, senior manager at WithumSmith & Brown PC, has overseen a team with roughly 20% annual growth. / PBN PHOTO/­TRACY JENKINS

PBN Business Women Awards 2026 WOMAN TO WATCH | FINANCIAL SERVICES: Stephanie Mansour, WithumSmith & Brown PC senior manager Stephanie Mansour’s career is proof that success in accounting and entrepreneurship can go hand in hand with deep community commitment. A senior manager at WithumSmith & Brown PC, an accounting firm based in Providence, Mansour has

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