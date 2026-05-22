Building a legacy of financial leadership

PBN Business Women Awards 2026

WOMAN TO WATCH | FINANCIAL SERVICES:

, WithumSmith & Brown PC senior managerStephanie Mansour’s career is proof that success in accounting and entrepreneurship can go hand in hand with deep community commitment. A senior manager at WithumSmith & Brown PC, an accounting firm based in Providence, Mansour has built a 20-year career defined by strategic growth, mentorship and civic engagement. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island in May 2008, followed by a master’s degree in accounting from URI in May 2009. At Withum, Mansour oversees a team of more than 20 professionals and was instrumental in establishing the firm’s not-for-profit niche in its Providence office – a practice that has since achieved roughly 20% annual growth. That work has positioned Withum to better serve a sector that has long been overlooked by large accounting firms. Her impact extends well beyond the balance sheet. In 2023, Providence Business News recognized her with its 40 Under Forty Award, citing her influence as one of the region’s most consequential rising leaders. She has also been nominated twice for the annual Withum Community Strength Award, which celebrates the accomplishments of team members who have gone above and beyond in their roles over the past year. “I can communicate with people,” Mansour said when asked what her greatest skill was in the workplace. “I’m able to build a genuine relationship, a level of trust, whether it’s with a client or an employee.” As a board member of the Alzheimer’s Association and a participant in its Accounting Industry Leadership Council, Mansour channels her organizational skills into important causes. She hosts an annual golf tournament that raises approximately $25,000 each year for Alzheimer’s research, care and advocacy. Her entrepreneurial vision is equally notable. Mansour co-founded Juiced Fuel Rhode Island, a mobile fuel delivery company designed to ease the daily burden on working parents – a venture that reflects both her business acumen and her understanding of modern family life. She is also a member of the Not For Profit Committee of the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants, where she continues to shape the profession’s future. (Editor’s note: This profile was written using an artificial intelligence program and supported by honoree nominations and applications. The material was reviewed, fact-checked and edited for style and accuracy by Providence Business News editorial staff.)