Building a wellness store that uplifts the community

(Editor’s note: This is the 51st installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.)For years, Ana Duque thought her career contributions to society lay in education, which she pursued after graduating from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in kinesiology and physical fitness. She taught at local schools. But a growing passion for social advocacy and eco-consciousness led her to launch The Heal Room LLC in 2020 with business partner Karen Mejias, the community’s first zero-waste retail shop that has since grown to much more, offering yoga and mindful movement classes along with a considerable inventory of soaps, sponges, herbs, jewelry, books and kitchen supplies. Duque was born in Colombia and grew up in Pawtucket. With no previous experience owning or running a business, her journey to CEO as a Latina has been far from easy. But Duque chooses to focus her attention on the less-fortunate members of the minority community, confident one of the tools to addressing inequality is helping the marginalized – who tend to endure the worst of environmental pollution – secure their own path to personal wellness. “Racism is not an isolated event. It is systemic,” she said. “This creates obstacles that make it much harder for people of color to succeed at anything beyond surviving.” With an enduring passion for social justice, much of the company’s focus is on addressing environmental harm. Duque says the business has diverted more than 7,000 plastic bottles locally from landfills and waterways. And people are noticing. The Heal Room, located on Taunton Avenue in East Providence, has now amassed thousands of followers across multiple social media platforms, as Duque and Mejias make posts that mix marketing, holistic practices and social advocacy. Duque didn’t initially envision occupying a brick-and-mortar store, but the move was born of necessity. The Heal Room began by hosting pop-up events around the Providence area. But when the pandemic put a hold on these social events, the desire to provide her products directly to consumers remained. Now, the shop is more than a place to refill your reusable cup with aromatherapeutic body gel. It’s part store, part community center. “We are deeply committed to creating safe and inclusive spaces for people to connect, heal and grow so we can help close the loop on perpetuating systemic racism,” Duque said. “It can be incredibly challenging to break out of this cycle, access resources, and even realize there is a world of opportunities beyond those immediate barriers.”Absolutely. Many minorities don’t always have the same opportunities to move beyond survival mode because of the circumstances we often live in: poverty, underfunded schools, unhealthy food systems and violence in our neighborhoods. Operating in survival mode, combined with the trauma many of us face at home or in school, often fosters a scarcity mindset. But many of us are pushing these boundaries, rewriting the narrative and breaking generational curses to create brighter futures for ourselves and the generations to come.My business initially relied heavily on the support of minority groups because our mission was to bring education and healing to underrepresented communities. However, this proved to be an unsustainable business model, as many people in these communities face financial struggles. To make our events accessible, we often operated on a donation basis, encouraging participation and shopping. Our events are inclusive, and we sometimes ask others to donate on behalf of those who cannot afford to participate, like a “pay it forward” system where someone buys a ticket for someone else.Rhode Island has some beautiful initiatives for minority-owned businesses, but success starts at the root by asking why these businesses often fail. Much of it likely stems from systemic inequities that begin in childhood. Rhode Island could invest in fully funding public schools in inner cities, paying teachers what they deserve and supporting students’ futures. Beyond education, the state could also invest in community care, creating safe spaces for children to explore and grow, and directly supporting people of color leading these initiatives, integrating these kinds of missions into existing programs and, most importantly, paying us for our contributions. Too often, we are asked to provide free talks, free tabling at events or even pay to participate in spaces designed to share our work.I believe the intentions to treat minorities fairly are good, and there are some great initiatives. The only lending I’ve received was through a Small Business Administration disaster loan due to the [Washington Bridge] closure near my store. I’ve applied for countless grants, many targeted specifically at minority business owners, but I’ve always been denied. While these initiatives exist, I personally haven’t had the fortune to benefit from them, which can be disheartening.The Rhode Island Black Business Association is a great place. They are led by people of color and have been very helpful. I’ve also had immense support from Social Enterprise Greenhouse, and programs such as SCORE are incredibly valuable for guidance and resources.