Building in Narragansett Business Park sold for $8.95M

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PAWTUCKET – A property spanning almost 65,000 square feet in the Narragansett Business Park was sold for $8.95 million, commercial real estate firm Marcus & Millichap announced Wednesday. The buyer, NSD RI Real Estate, was represented by Harrison Klein, an investment specialist at Marcus & Millichap’s Boston office, who also had the exclusive listing to…