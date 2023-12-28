Building in Narragansett Business Park sold for $8.95M

By
-
A PROPERTY spanning almost 65,000 square feet in the Narragansett Business Park was sold for $8.95 million, commercial real estate firm Marcus & Millichap announced Wednesday./Courtesy of Marcus & Millichap Inc.
PAWTUCKET – A property spanning almost 65,000 square feet in the Narragansett Business Park was sold for $8.95 million, commercial real estate firm Marcus & Millichap announced Wednesday. The buyer, NSD RI Real Estate, was represented by Harrison Klein, an investment specialist at Marcus & Millichap’s Boston office, who also had the exclusive listing to…


