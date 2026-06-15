Building Wealth in Real Estate Starts With Seeing Future Location

By Emilio DiSpirito IV

License Partner | Private Office Advisor, Engel & Volkers Oceanside

www.DiSpiritoteam.com

When people think about luxury real estate in Rhode Island, they often begin with the most recognizable markets. Coastal communities, historic neighborhoods, and prestigious ZIP codes usually receive the greatest attention.

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But building wealth through real estate is not only about buying in a location that is already popular. It is about understanding both current location and future location: identifying communities whose lifestyle, accessibility, and long-term fundamentals may be more valuable than the broader market currently recognizes.

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Several Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts communities deserve a closer look.

Luxury Buyers Are Rethinking Value

Today’s luxury buyer is not only chasing status. Many buyers are prioritizing privacy, acreage, strong schools, quality of life, functional living space, and long-term appreciation potential.

That is why communities such as West Greenwich, Scituate, North Smithfield, Lincoln, and Foster are becoming increasingly important parts of the luxury real estate conversation. These towns can offer something many buyers now value deeply: peace of mind without complete isolation.

A buyer may be able to secure acreage, privacy, a pool, guest accommodations, a home office, multigenerational living space, or room for future expansion while remaining within a reasonable drive of Providence, East Greenwich, the airport, private schools, restaurants, business centers, and the coastline.

That balance has real value.

West Greenwich Demonstrates the Power of Future Location

West Greenwich demonstrates why future location matters. From the first half of 2012 through the comparable period in 2026, the town’s median single-family sale price increased from $270,000 to $591,500, an increase of approximately 119%.

Buyers who recognized the community’s combination of privacy, land, accessibility, and quality of life were able to enjoy those benefits while participating in significant long-term appreciation.

The lesson is not that every home or every overlooked community will perform in exactly the same way. It is that meaningful real estate wealth is often created by identifying lifestyle and location advantages before the broader buying public fully recognizes them.

West Greenwich offers luxury estate living, privacy, and land without disconnecting residents from Rhode Island’s major conveniences. Scituate offers a similarly peaceful, rural-residential environment. North Smithfield provides access to Providence, Massachusetts, and major commuter routes. Lincoln features established luxury neighborhoods, strong schools, convenient highway access, and long-term residential appeal.

These are not secondary markets. For the right buyer, they are strategic markets.

Foster May Be an Earlier-Stage Opportunity

Foster may represent an even earlier-stage example of future location.

Using 2012, a period near the bottom of Rhode Island’s post-housing-crash market, as a benchmark, Foster’s median single-family sale price increased from $268,000 to $435,000 through the comparable period in 2026, a gain of approximately 62%. Median sold price per square foot more than doubled during that period.

Foster’s future appeal may be tied not only to privacy and acreage, but also to its position along Route 6, an important east-west corridor connecting the Providence metropolitan area with northeastern Connecticut.

Major employment and commercial investment near the Rhode Island end of the corridor, combined with continued housing, retail, and commercial activity toward Killingly and northeastern Connecticut, could make Route 6 increasingly important over the next decade.

In my view, Foster’s opportunity is not necessarily based on large-scale development within the town itself. Its preserved rural character may become more valuable as growth continues around it. Buyers may increasingly recognize the ability to own land, enjoy privacy, and maintain a peaceful lifestyle while remaining connected to expanding employment and commercial centers.

The Border-Market Advantage

The same principle applies just over the Rhode Island line in Massachusetts communities such as Seekonk, Rehoboth, and Dighton.

These towns can offer Rhode Island-area buyers an attractive combination of land, privacy, larger homesites, and regional accessibility. Residents can remain connected to Providence, the East Bay, southeastern Massachusetts, and major Boston commuter routes without being limited to the region’s most densely developed or widely recognized luxury communities.

Seekonk provides convenience and proximity. Rehoboth offers a rural luxury lifestyle with significant privacy and acreage. Dighton continues to attract buyers seeking space, newer construction, and long-term lifestyle value.

For the right family, executive, investor, or business owner, these border communities can become part of a broader regional real estate wealth strategy.

Peace of Mind Has Financial Value

The definition of luxury is evolving. It is no longer based only on a prestigious address, expensive finishes, or the size of a home. Increasingly, luxury is measured by how a property improves daily life.

Can your family enjoy privacy? Can your children attend strong schools? Can you work comfortably from home? Can you host extended family? Can you enjoy land and open space while remaining close to the places that matter?

For many buyers, real estate is more than a residence. It can provide lifestyle, stability, inflation protection, appreciation potential, and generational value.

The luxury markets buyers overlook today may become the opportunities they wish they had recognized tomorrow. The smartest decision is not always buying in the location that is most popular now. It may be recognizing the location that offers the strongest combination of lifestyle and long-term value for the future.

Learn more at www.DiSpiritoTeam.com.