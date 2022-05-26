Burrillville farmhouse that inspired ‘The Conjuring’ horror movie sells for $1.53M

BURRILLVILLE – Stories of the paranormal at the 14-room farmhouse in Burrillville, which served as the basis for “The Conjuring” horror movie, apparently didn’t scare away buyers.

The 1677 Round Top Road home that was famously visited by ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren after the Perron family who lived there reported violent encounters with spirits, sold recently for $1.53 million. That’s 27% more than the original asking price of $1.2 million when the 3,109-square-foot home went on the market last fall.

A closing for the residential property deal was scheduled to occur on May 26, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, the real estate firm that represented the seller.

The home, built in 1826 and located on 8.5 acres of land, features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and four fireplaces.

In recent years, since “The Conjuring” came out in 2013 and several sequel films followed it, the recently renovated farmhouse has been rented overnight to people interested in researching supposed paranormal activity, the real estate company said.

The house is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of its former occupant, Bathsheba Sherman, a supposed witch accused of killing children in the 1800s, the real estate company said.

“The chilling stories, incidents and recollections of residents and visitors of the property have been told in dozens of media productions, including books, movies and television shows,” the real estate firm said in an announcement when it put the property on the market last year. “In the 1970s, the Warrens were hired to rid the home of its evil. They have confirmed that the events depicted in ‘The Conjuring’ franchise did transpire.”

The Burrillville home has been owned by Cory Heinzen since 2019, when he bought the property for $439,000, according to the town’s online property assessors’ database. The property, which also features a barn and a shed, was last valued by Burrillville assessors in 2020 as being worth $424,000, according to town records.

