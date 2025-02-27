Burrillville storefront plaza sells for $1.75M

BURRILLVILLE – A storefront plaza in the town’s Pascoag village recently sold for $1.75 million, according to public records.

The retail property at 40-82 North Main St. includes 6.89 acres of land and a plaza building with 26,400 square feet of living space, according to a property listing from the Century 21’s The Seyboth Team posted on LoopNet, an online marketplace for commercial real estate listings.

Most of the one-story building was constructed in 1984, with a finished lower level, a canopy and storage area, and 14 half-bathrooms, according to property records. Half of the building was built in 2005, according to The Seyboth Team.

The plaza, located in the commercial center of Pascoag, close to the Massachusetts border, was promoted by The Seyboth Team as a “prime investment opportunity.”

The plaza’s commercial units are 90% occupied, anchored by Rhode Island Credit Union, according to The Seyboth Team. The plaza also includes office clients.

Zoned as “village commercial” by the town, the property comes with 45,000 square feet of land that’s been paved over for parking, according to property records.

The plaza was most recently valued by Burrillville property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.25 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that amount, $191,300 is attributed to the property’s 6.89 acres of land.

According to the quitclaim deed, a public record of the sale, the plaza was sold by Valliere Realty Associates LLC, a limited liability company based in Biddeford, Maine. The property was purchased by Alexandros Kontoulis and Stamatia Kontoulis, of Bellingham, Mass., according to the deed.

