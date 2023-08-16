Burrillville’s Sollitto named 2024 R.I. Superintendent of the Year

PROVIDENCE – Burrillville School Superintendent Michael Sollitto has been named the 2024 Rhode Island Superintendent of the Year.

Sollitto was selected by the Rhode Island School Superintendents Association during the association’s general membership meeting on Aug. 8.

Sollitto has been Burrillville’s top school administrator since 2018. He had previously served as Scituate’s school superintendent from 2016 through 2018.

In his tenure in Burrillville, Sollitto expanded district career pathway programs, including creating a career and technical education advisory board.

Also, Burrillville schools partnered with Eleanor Slater Hospital’s Zambrano Unit to create learning opportunities for career and technical education students. Such areas of study the partnership is providing include biomedical science, environmental science, graphic communications and construction management, the association said.

“I am humbled and honored to be named the 2024 Rhode Island Superintendent of the Year,” Sollitto said in a statement. “This recognition is truly a reflection of the collaboration and support of the entire Burrillville school community.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.