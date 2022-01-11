Business executive to admit to failing to turn over $1M in payroll taxes

PROVIDENCE – A vice president of two city businesses has agreed to plead guilty to failing to turn over more than $1 million in federal employee payroll taxes, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha’s office said on Monday.

Mark Carlson, who served as vice president of American Pride Insulation and of Atlantic Abatement Construction, and was a manager of finances for the Leo Byrnes Trust, is charged with 14 counts of failing to truthfully account for and pay over withholding and FICA taxes and one count of filing a false tax return.

According to court documents, from 2015 through 2018, the three entities withheld taxes from their employees’ paychecks, but Carlson failed to file the appropriate IRS documents and did not turn over $1.08 million is withheld taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service conducted the criminal investigation.

