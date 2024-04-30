Business leaders express guarded optimism at economic outlook breakfast

By
-
EVA-MARIE Mancuso, director of the John Chafee Center for International Business at Bryant University,Karl Wadensten, CEO and president of VIBCO Inc., Laurie White Greater, president of the Providence Chamber of Commerce and Steven Stanley Stephen Stanley, chief U.S. economist with Santander U.S. Capital Markets were panelists during the annual Santander Economic Outlook Breakfast Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS PHOTO / CHRIS ALLEN

WARWICK – Rhode Island business leaders and financial experts remain guarded on the region’s short-term economic prospects, agreeing Tuesday during the annual Economic Outlook Breakfast that the state must adapt to unfavorable market conditions while diversifying the economy through prudent investments in education and workforce development. Panelist Stephen Stanley, chief U.S. economist with Santander U.S.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display