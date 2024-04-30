Business leaders express guarded optimism at economic outlook breakfast

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – Rhode Island business leaders and financial experts remain guarded on the region’s short-term economic prospects, agreeing Tuesday during the annual Economic Outlook Breakfast that the state must adapt to unfavorable market conditions while diversifying the economy through prudent investments in education and workforce development. Panelist Stephen Stanley, chief U.S. economist with Santander U.S.

WARWICK – Rhode Island business leaders and financial experts remain guarded on the region’s short-term economic prospects, agreeing Tuesday during the annual Economic Outlook Breakfast that the state must adapt to unfavorable market conditions while diversifying the economy through prudent investments in education and workforce development.

Panelist Stephen Stanley, chief U.S. economist with Santander U.S. Capital Markets, said repeated assertions

that a recession was on the horizon may have been off the mark. However, he added during the event hosted by Santander Bank and the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, that a positive outcome has been muddied by nagging inflation that shows no sign of abating anytime soon.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to set new benchmark rates Wednesday Stanley predicted the central bank would likely hold rates steady, although there is a small chance it may even make another rate hike before the end of the calendar year, which Stanley said was “not impossible” if inflationary trends accelerate.

A near-term recession might be “off the table” for now, he said, but the economy may just “keep plugging along.”

Santander's own survey of 5,000 middle-income Americans showed optimism, with three-quarters of respondents feeling they “were on the path to prosperity,” and increase over the previous year. Their biggest concern was inflation, with a majority reporting they have delayed large-scale purchases or were forced to reduce spending over the previous 12 months.

"We are in a much better place than we all anticipated. People are still at least somewhat optimistic," said Stanley. "You don't want to be in position where you are fearing the worst. But inflation will prove a little more stubborn. We are on an indefinite hold.”

Panelist agreed that a smart growth tactic to combat rising prices and supply chain disruptions is to prioritize “nearshoring” with regional partners.

Eva-Marie Mancuso, director of the John Chafee Center for International Business at Bryant University, said the state could foster growth by welcoming international investment and by attracting foreign talent in the technology and green energy sectors, noting there are now 42 UK-based companies with offices at CIC Providence.

Despite the well publicized delays in several offshore wind projects, Mancuso said it is too late to reverse course on alternative energy, given current energy development trends and state investments that have already been made.

"We grow incomes by making sure we have different markets to go to," she said.

In his pre-panel speech, Gov. Daniel J. McKee pitched a pair of bond referendums being out before Rhode Island voters in November, an $80 million general obligation for a life sciences building at the University of Rhode Island and another $55 million for a new cybersecurity institute headquarters on the Rhode Island College campus.

"Let's train people ... for jobs we believe will be in the state of Rhode Island," he said.

But these burgeoning industries may increase local competition at a time when labor demand and wages are historically elevated. Ted Williams, president of Senesco Marine LLC, said despite his company paying 30% higher wages than his competitors in the Gulf Coast, Senesco continues to "work in the shadow" of the much-larger higher paying General Dynamics Electric Boat.

In response, Williams has turned to hiring more foreign labor.

In keeping with tradition, part of the event included attendees responding to a series of economic and business climate-related questions during a real-time survey.

More than half of respondents think the Rhode Island economy will be in “somewhat better shape” in the next 12 months; the same percentage believed the same for their own business.

However, 85% have no changes planned in hiring or capital expenditures. The most challenging issues reported were revenue growth and managing labor costs.

And the debate over whether to focus on global markets or seek talent and suppliers more locally was on full display. A majority of respondents have no definitive plans to switch suppliers; and 85% answered “not applicable” regarding if their company was involved in global trade.

Panelist Karl Wadensten, CEO and president of VIBCO Inc., expressed concerns about the survey’s findings on global trade,

calling on business and political leaders to summon the state's spirit during the industrial revolution in the face of the new economy.

“We don't need to ask for permission,” he said. “Just get it done.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.

Otherwise, Rhode Island will continue to lag its neighbors economically.