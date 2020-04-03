Businesses that have prepared for the worst will emerge first from it

An uneasy calm has hung over Rhode Island’s nearly empty streets. The specter of an invisible but deadly new coronavirus has left much of the state wondering if it can prevent the kind of outbreak that has devastated other communities.

State and local leaders, health care providers and many business owners have tried to use the relatively slow spread of COVID-19 locally to the state’s advantage. They are aggressively preparing for worst-case scenarios already playing out in New York, New Orleans and other hot spots.

As of April 1, hospitals had not been overrun and felt they were mostly ready for what might come. But what if it is worse than expected? Despite all the preparation, no one has an answer for that.

Businesses too have tried to use the calm before the storm – the peak for the virus’s spread locally could be reached in the next few weeks – to stay connected to customers. Many have gone online or to curbside delivery to avoid closing entirely.

But not every local company is struggling. Just as the virus kills some but leaves others with minor symptoms, so too has it affected business unevenly. A story on Page 1 in this week’s edition highlights companies hiring, including supermarkets, manufacturers and one of the state’s biggest employers, CVS Health Corp.

The relative calm will not last, as the local death toll rises and the state’s ability to handle the peak is tested. Businesses that have prepared for the worst will be the first to emerge from it. In the meantime, as Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said recently, “Buckle down like you never have before.”