Butler Hospital rebrands as Butler Behavioral Health

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System is rebranding its largest mental health facility, previously known as Butler Hospital, as Butler Behavioral Health.

The name change reflects “a broader, more inclusive approach to behavioral health” that extends beyond inpatient hospital services, Care New England said in an announcement, rather than an operational change.

“This new name, Butler Behavioral Health, communicates the comprehensive services that Butler has always provided,” said Mary Marran, president and chief operating officer of Butler Behavioral Health and chief administrative officer of Care New England. “This change helps clarify our mission and ensures patients and families understand the full spectrum of care available to them, both inpatient and outpatient.”

Butler, a private, nonprofit hospital, treats adults, seniors and adolescents for a range of psychiatric and substance use disorders.

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Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.