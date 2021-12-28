Butler & Messier Insurance Inc. acquires two Cranston-based insurers

PAWTUCKET – Butler & Messier Insurance Inc. has acquired two Cranston-based insurance agencies, expanding its services and footprint in Rhode Island.

Butler & Messier, a Pawtucket-based insurer that was founded in 1903, purchased the Alpine Insurance Agency, which has been in operation for over 70 years, and the Capuano Insurance Agency, which opened its doors in 1954.

Alpine Insurance Agency has provided home, auto and business insurance coverage. Capuano Insurance Agency, a family-run business, offers automotive, commercial property, general liability, workers compensation and officers liability insurance.

“Both Alpine Insurance Agency and Capuano Insurance have a longstanding history of helping the people of Kent County protect what matters most,” said Bruce Messier, president of Butler & Messier Insurance. “This commitment to community aligns perfectly with our company vision of continued company growth and responsible insurance guidance to local families and businesses.”

Butler did not disclose financial terms of the acquisitions announced last week or how many employees were affected. A spokesman for Butler & Messier Insurance did not immediately respond on Tuesday to a request for comment.

Butler & Messier Insurance is an independent insurance agency that offers personal, commercial, and life insurance policies for families and businesses in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. The agency has locations in Pawtucket and Cranston and represents 30 major insurance companies nationwide.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.