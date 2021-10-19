Butler & Messier Insurance names new president

PAWTUCKET – Bruce Messier has taken the reins of his family’s Pawtucket insurance company.

Butler & Messier Insurance in a news release announced that Bruce Messier is the company’s fourth president, taking over the century-old company from his father, Roger Messier, who is stepping down.

In his new role, Bruce Messier will lead the company’s Cranston and Pawtucket offices offering a range of insurance lines for people and businesses across the region, the release states.

“I am humbled to accept the position of president from my father, Roger,” Bruce Messier said in a statement. “Since I began working in the industry, he has instilled in me the importance of offering a higher level of service to our neighbors and friends. I look forward to continuing our family’s tradition of serving not only our policyholders but also our surrounding communities through our many charitable endeavors.”

Bruce Messier has served as a company sales executive for the past seven years. He has a finance degree from Bryant University and has accreditations in insurance and commercial lines coverage.

