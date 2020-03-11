Button Hole Golf clubhouse significantly damaged by fire

PROVIDENCE – Button Hole Golf’s clubhouse at its public course and driving range has been significantly damaged by a fire, the nonprofit confirmed on Wednesday.

Button Hole Executive Director Don Wright said that a fire began in a trash can outside of the building Wednesday morning and got into the clubhouse’s roof. The cause of the fire has not been determined, said Wright.

“We are still assessing everything,” said Wright, who noted the building is covered by insurance.

Despite the damaged clubhouse, Wright said that the nonprofit is going to work to resume its operations, classes and programs as soon as possible. He said that the course and practice areas are approximately three weeks away from their season of operation.

He said that the nonprofit may bring in a trailer to the site for operations, while the clubhouse is inoperable.

Wright said that the nonprofit will provide updates going forward on potential donations related to the fire.

Button Hole reaches about 1,500 kids each year through its work with schools.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.