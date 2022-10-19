C.F. getting $1.2M to boost police ranks

PROVIDENCE – Central Falls is getting nearly $1.2 million in federal funding to hire more police officers, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced.

The city is one of 180 law enforcement agencies across the country that will share in $139 million in direct funding from the Justice Department’s Office of Community Policing Services Cops Hiring Program.

“As law enforcement agencies across the nation continue to experience recruitment and retention challenges, we are proud to provide these resources to help alleviate those challenges confronting the profession,” said COPS Office Acting Director Robert Chapman.

The Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has also awarded $84,000 to the R.I. Department of Public Safety for community efforts to address gun crime.

“These grant awards support two critical aspects of the Justice Department’s efforts to ensure safety and effective law enforcement in our community, by funding targeted efforts to address gun crimes, and by promoting effective, responsive policing that responds to community needs and conditions,” Cunha said in a statement on Oct. 17.