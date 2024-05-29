Cadence opens first international facility in Costa Rica

CRANSTON – Medical device manufacturer Cadence Inc., which operates in Rhode Island, last week announced the opening of a new facility in Costa Rica.

Cadence, which has a location at 2080 Plainfield Pike in Cranston, is a medical device and specialty industrial manufacturer. The new facility is located in Costa Rica’s Coyol Free Zone, a business park known for its life sciences and advanced manufacturing portfolio.

In addition to Rhode Island, the Virginia-based manufacturer has locations in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida and Wisconsin. The new Costa Rica facility is the company’s first location outside of the U.S.

In a statement, Cadence CEO and President Rob Werge said that the Costa Rica facility “offers a strategic location, a talented workforce and a sustainable environment, making it the ideal destination for expanding our operations outside of the United States.”

- Advertisement -

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.