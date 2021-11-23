Cadorette named president of SEACORP

MIDDLETOWN – David Cadorette has been named president of SEACORP LLC, the company announced Tuesday.

Cadorette, who has worked with the company for over 22 years, will succeed David Lussier on Jan. 1. Lussier will continue with the company in the role of executive vice president.

The company said that Cadorette’s appointment comes as the company is poised for a “major expansion” in the distributed maritime operations market for both services and products.

Cadorette most recently served as senior vice president of six major business areas within the company, vice president of business development, vice president of technical operations and a business area manager, the company said.

The company, which provides systems, software and hardware engineering services, as well as test and evolution services to the U.S. Navy, said that it is expected to realize a 20% or more revenue growth year over year and it is approaching a $100 million annual revenue milestone. SEACORP, headquartered in Middletown, has over 450 employees in Rhode Island, Connecticut and around the country.