Caesars plans sports betting facility at Raynham Park

PROVIDENCE – The world’s largest gaming company is betting on southeastern Massachusetts.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. has announced plans to open 30,000-square-foot sports betting parlor on the grounds of the Raynham Park simulcast horse betting facility.

The sportsbook is slated to open in the spring, provided it can gain approval from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. Caesars plans to open a temporary site inside the current simulcasting facility at Raynham Park, according to reports. The larger facility – which may include an upscale dining spot – is expected to be ready in June or July.

If approved, the facility would be one the largest free-standing sports-betting facilities in the U.S., according to Raynham Park owner Chris Carney.

“Caesars Sportsbook is the strongest retail sports gaming brand in the industry and we are extremely proud to announce our partnership,” Carney said in a statement. “With Caesars’ legendary commitment to quality and integrity, Raynham Park will be a world-class venue that will set a new standard for gaming in Massachusetts.”

Massachusetts lawmakers reached an agreement in August to legalize betting on professional and college sports. Sports betting is already legal in more than 30 states, including Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut and New York.

Betting on Massachusetts colleges and universities will not be allowed unless they are playing in a postseason tournament.

Caesars will become one of four sportsbooks with an online and retail presence in the state, joining BetMGM Massachusetts, Plainridge Park Casino and WynnBET.

Raynham Park is a former greyhound race track that’s been operating since 1940. Massachusetts outlawed greyhound racing in 2010, but the facility has remained open as a simulcast betting site.