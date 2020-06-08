CAI Software completes acquisition of N.Y.-based company

SMITHFIELD – CAI Software LLC has acquired Robocom Corp., a developer of supply-chain and warehouse-management system software solutions based in Farmingdale, N.Y., the company announced Monday.

Terms of the deal, which was finalized on June 5, were not disclosed.

CAI Software is a business-consulting, enterprise resource planning software-development and information technology support services company with products and services related to the lumber, seafood, wholesale food processing and distribution sectors, as well as the jewelry-manufacturing and distribution and precious metals recycling, refining and manufacturing sectors.

“Robocom’s proven business model and strong, loyal customer base offer tremendous opportunity for growth. This acquisition adds to and extends our platform of mission-critical, production-oriented software systems,” said Brian Rigney, CEO of CAI Software. “We’re excited to partner with the entire Robocom team to expand their role in the warehouse and distribution industry and to build on the company’s position as a market innovator.”

CAI Software said that Robocom will operate as a subsidiary and that all employees of the company will remain with CAI. Robocom will also maintain its sales and development facilities already in place in New York and other locations it operates elsewhere in the United States and Canada.

The acquisition increases CAI’s workforce by roughly 25 employees, the company said. It now employs more than 100 workers.

“We are absolutely thrilled to join the CAI Software family and are confident that the partnership will benefit all Robocom stakeholders,” said Kristi Kennedy, CEO of Robocom Corp., in a statement. “CAI Software shares our long-standing commitment to our employees and customers, and we’re excited to play a role in the next phase of the company’s expansion. Importantly, the additional resources that the merger brings to our business will enable us to continue delivering software and solutions that enable our customers to operate efficiently and profitably.”

A spokesman for CAI told PBN Monday that the company expects to “continue expanding through organic growth plans, in its current vertical markets and product lines, as well as via strategically sound acquisitions.”

When asked if the company’s growth plans have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company responded, “Yes, like many businesses across the United States, we are seeing some of our growth plans challenged because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of CAI Software’s strength is its diversity of product lines and customers. Therefore, our team is working diligently to service all of our customers, many of whom are in industries deemed essential by the government (food supply, construction).”

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.