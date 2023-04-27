Calif. company, owner fined in scheme to export chemicals from R.I. to China

PROVIDENCE – The president and owner of a California-based electronics company was sentenced in a scheme to export chemicals manufactured and distributed by a Rhode Island-based company to a technology company in China with ties to the Chinese military, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Thursday.

Tao Jiang, the president and owner of Broad Tech System Inc., was sentenced to one year of federal probation, fined $5,500 and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. Broad Tech Systems was placed on federal probation for one year and fined $120,000.

On Jan. 11, Jiang admitted to a federal judge that both he and his company conspired with Bohr Winn-Shih, an engineer employed at Broad Tech System, to order developing chemicals Photoresist and HPRD from a North Kingstown-based manufacturer and knowingly submitted false and misleading documentation in an effort to have those products illegally shipped to a company in China – a violation of the Export Control Reform Act.

Prosecutors said NEDI, a state-owned Chinese entity in Nanjing, China, was the intended recipient of the chemicals. NEDI makes key components for China’s military and other large-scale national projects and is on a U.S. government list of businesses that are not permitted to receive products manufactured in the United States.

in October 2018, the Department of Commerce halted a shipment of 58 gallons of Photoresist and alerted the Rhode Island-based manufacturer of the prohibition of the exporting of commodities to NEDI.

The product was returned to the manufacturer and the Rhode Island company was not publicly identified or charged with a crime, the DOJ said.

Several days later, the company received another order from Broad Tech System, the DOJ said, seeking even more of the chemical for a different company in China, called NTESY. The company reported the order as suspicious, as it had never done business with Broad Tech before. The DOJ alleged that NTESY was a method to conceal a shipment to NEDI.

In 2019, Broad Tech received a wire transfer of $65,984 to its bank account within the United States from an account controlled by NEDI representing payment for the 58 gallons of Photoresist.

In addition to the fines and probation, Jiang and Broad Tech Systems were ordered to implement ethics and training programs for all officers and employees of Jiang and his companies; and to hire an employee whose responsibility is to monitor Broad Tech, and all other companies owned by Jiang, to ensure that his companies and his employees are in full compliance with U.S. laws and regulations.

Winn-Shih of Ontario, Calif., pleaded guilty on May 11. He was sentenced on Aug. 3 to one year of probation.