Call of Woonsocket, Pawtucket Times to merge into single publication

PROVIDENCE – Two of Rhode Island’s daily newspapers, The Call of Woonsocket, and The Times of Pawtucket, have announced that they will merge into a single publication.

Beginning Nov. 1 the papers, which are both owned by Triboro Massachusetts News Media, will be combined under the name, The Blackstone Valley Call & Times, according to a story published in The Call on Oct. 28.

“Combining the papers will allow us to balance our costs with the demands of our readers, providing a larger daily edition with more local news and feature content than can be offered currently in each paper individually,” The Call reported.

Collectively, The Call and The Times will have two news reporters, two sports reporters and a photographer, according to report from The Public’s Radio on Monday.

As a result of the merger, The Call will remove its Sunday edition and the The Blackstone Valley Call & Times will publish six days a week with a weekend edition on Saturdays beginning Nov. 4. The weekend edition will be larger than weekday publications and offer the content that was included in the Saturday and Sunday editions, The Call reported.

The Call also noted that breaking news and sports coverage will also be available on the newspaper’s website and a combined e-edition will be provided to digital subscribers.

Jody Boucher, regional publisher for the both the Call and Pawtucket Times, told Providence Business News Tuesday that the decision to merge the papers was not easy, but was the result of increasing costs associated with producing two daily publications along with a decline in both advertising and subscriber revenue.

“We remain committed to our readers and the communities the Call and Times serve and will continue to provide content that is local and relevant to both communities in one larger edition,” Boucher said.

Boucher added that the papers’ staffing levels will remain the same and there is “minimal revenue at stake” because of the merger.

“…The hope is that by offering a better product with extended reach we will be able to tap into new revenue streams,” Boucher said.

Linda Levin, a professor emerita of journalism at the University of Rhode Island, described the news of the merger as “a death in the family.”

“I wasn’t surprised, but I have to tell you, it hurts – it hurts when papers go out of business” said Levin, “…because now instead of two, there’s one [paper] and that’s less news accessibility for people in that area.”

Levin added that while readers in the area still have access to The Valley Breeze, it is a weekly publication that plays a different role than daily newspapers.

“It’s a very different kind of news landscape when you have a daily as opposed to a weekly,” Levin said. “The weeklies are very important, but so are the dailies…while, The Valley Breeze is a good newspaper, it simply doesn’t have the capacity to curate a large amount of news.”

Seth Bromley, editor of both The Call and The Times, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

