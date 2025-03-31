Cameron & Mittleman’s DelPonte, R.I.S.E. Women’s Leadership Conference’s Ajakaiye among PBN’s Business Women Awards honorees

PROVIDENCE – Karen G. DelPonte, partner for Cameron & Mittleman LLP, has been selected by Providence Business News as this year’s Career Achievement winner in the 2025 Business Women Awards program, headlining a group of 29 top local businesswomen to be honored by the publication.
The annual program recognizes leading women in various business, government and nonprofit sectors and their work for their respective organizations. DelPonte and this year’s Outstanding Mentor, R.I.S.E. Women’s Leadership Conference Founder and Meet Boston Executive Vice President Hilina D. Ajakaiye, are among 18 industry leaders and women to watch, along with 11 achievement honorees, unveiled on Monday.
The honorees will be recognized May 22 in a lunchtime ceremony at noon at the Providence Marriott Downtown for their work in their respective organizations. Tickets for the event can be purchased on PBN.com
. A special section highlighting each honoree will be published as part of PBN’s May 23-June 5 print and digital editions.
Career Achievement: Karen G. DelPonte
DelPonte has worked in legal services for more than four decades, the last 29 with Providence-based Cameron & Mittleman. She concentrates her practice in estate planning, emphasizing on advising people and business clients. DelPonte also established the firm’s estate planning group. DelPonte also served on various boards, including with the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants, Crossroads Rhode Island, Cumberland Public Library and Providence Public Library. DelPonte is also a 2022 PBN Leaders & Achievers honoree
.
Outstanding Mentor: Hilina D. Ajakaiye
In 2018, Ajakiaye in 2018 launched the R.I.S.E. Women's Leadership Conference, has creating a platform that uplifts and inspires women to reach new heights in their personal and professional lives. Through this initiative, Ajakaiye has mentored several individuals, providing guidance, encouragement and necessary tools to achieve success. Ajakiaye is also a 2016 PBN 40 Under Forty honoree
.
[caption id="attachment_491293" align="alignright" width="305"]
PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS has named 29 honorees for its 2025 Business Women Awards program.[/caption]
Along with DelPonte and Ajakaiye, the other 2025 PBN Business Women Awards honorees are:
Creative Services Industry Leader
Patti Watson
, Taste Design Inc. owner and principal
Creative Services Woman to Watch
McKenzie Kapsimalis
, Tric Agency Co. founder and chief marketing officer
Education Industry Leader
Ivelisse Sabater
, SabaterLAB Foundation executive director
Education Woman to Watch
Shelby Perry
, New England Institute of Technology executive director
Financial Services Industry Leader
Kimberly Peckham
, Webster Bank N.A. senior managing director
Financial Services Woman to Watch
Alissa Stanko
, International Game Technology PLC director of finance
Government/Quasi-Government Industry Leader
Emily Martineau
, R.I. Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives deputy director of communications
Government/Quasi-Government Woman to Watch
Cathy Schultz
, R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services Governor’s Overdose Taskforce director
Health Care Services Industry Leader
Dayna Gladstein
, Newport Mental Health CEO and president
Health Care Services Woman to Watch
Ashley Rimay
, Indivior Inc. executive medical science liaison
Social Services/Nonprofit Industry Leader
Beth Bixby
, Tides Family Services CEO
Social Services/Nonprofit Woman to Watch
Chiara Deltito-Sharrott
, Rhode Island League of Charter Public Schools executive director
Professional Services Industry Leader
Jaclyn Leibl-Cote
, Collette Travel Service Inc. CEO
Professional Services Woman to Watch
Katheryn Rattigan
, Robinson & Cole LLP partner
Technical Services Industry Leader
Monika Soban
, Amgen Rhode Island senior director of manufacturing
Technical Services Woman to Watch
Erin Read
, Polaris MEP director of marketing
The 2025 Achievement Honorees are (listed alphabetically):
- Julia Broome, Kin Southern Table + Bar owner
- Gloria Chacón, Green View Tree Service LLC owner and licensed arborist
- Linda Greco, Linlocks Finds and Designs founder and owner
- Rebecca Johnson, Sylvan Learning Center franchise owner
- Debbie Martitz, Hope Cleaners owner
- Sarah McNeill, McNeill Children’s Institute founder
- Jenn Pohle, Nettle & Ash Therapeutic Services owner
- Katie Potter, Newport Chowder Co. LLC owner
- Barbara Thornton, Brewster Thornton Group Architects LLP partner
- Rebecca Twitchell, Half Full LLC founder and president
- Karen Wright Bacon, Diversified Resources LLC president
Navigant Credit Union is the presenting sponsor for PBN’s 2025 Business Women Awards program. Amgen Rhode Island is the partner sponsor.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Kin Southern Table + Bar has since ceased operations.)
