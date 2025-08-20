Can Pryor start as commerce secretary without Senate consent? Legal interpretations differ

Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

PROVIDENCE – It was no surprise that Gov. Daniel J. McKee nominated Stefan Pryor to return as the state’s next secretary of commerce, a familiar face in Rhode Island with extensive experience in both the public and private sector. The first to hold the position, Pryor stepped down as commerce secretary in 2022 to make

The first to hold the position, Pryor stepped down as commerce secretary in 2022 to make an unsuccessful run for state treasurer. He later served 18 months as Rhode Island’s first housing secretary before returning to the private sector to become a partner with Texas-based investment firm Palm Venture Studios.

R.I. Commerce Corp. declined to make Pryor available for an interview, but wasted no time referring to him as secretary of commerce in an Aug. 13 press release touting the launch of a new

Wavemaker Fellowship program geared toward primary care physicians.

Plus, on his LinkedIn page, Pryor lists his current job as secretary of commerce, with his most recent post affirming he was “honored to be returning to the role of Secretary of Commerce for the State of Rhode Island.”

However, to officially begin his second tenure leading state economic development efforts, along with earning an annual salary of $238,597, Pryor will need approval from the R.I. Senate, which is currently in recess, said

Common Cause R.I. Executive Director John Marion.

Pryor is “

definitely not commerce secretary until he’s received advice and consent,” said Marion, suggesting it could be violating the law by simply saying he’s secretary before that happens.

R.I. Commerce cited a section of Rhode Island general law that says in the case of a vacancy while the Senate is not in session, McKee can appoint a director to hold the office for up to three legislative days after the Senate reconvenes.

But Marion argues a separate statute governing the appointment of public officers is the guiding document, which says “no person appointed to any office or position subject to advice and consent ... shall assume such office or position or exercise any of the powers of such office" until the senate gives its approval."

The law R.I. Commerce cites deals with interim appointments to various departments of state government, said Marion, and “The secretary of commerce is not one of the enumerated departments.”

“While no one may be stepping forward at this time to contest the appointment, that doesn’t make flouting the law is the correct thing to do," he said.

McKee spokesperson Olivia DaRocha did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A current weekly Providence Business News poll with more than 200 respondents as of Wednesday afternoon shows 62% feel Pryor was a good choice. He also has

support from several legislative leaders, including

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, who said Pryor was “a very effective and talented public servant” during his first tenure.

“I look forward to working closely with him once again,” he said. “He brings continuity and commitment to this important position.”

As for whether the Senate will travel to Smith Hill before the new year, spokesperson Greg Pare on Wednesday said, "Whether and when we could reconvene in a special session has not been determined.”

Christopher Allen is a staff writer for PBN. He can be reached at

Allen@PBN.com

.

