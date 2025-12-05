Can Rhode Island businesses afford to keep raising the minimum wage each year?

Since 2018, Rhode Island has raised its minimum wage seven times, totaling a 39% increase.

The state’s minimum wage will rise again on New Year’s Day by $1, to $16, with another hike to $17 coming in 2027.

Businesses have warned that the state has been moving too fast to boost wages. Many have responded by raising prices and/or cutting staff. Some businesses are also increasingly shifting to part-time positions, often without company benefits, to replace more costly, full-time staffing.

The Rhode Island Small Business Development Center is suggesting concerned companies eliminate overspending, adjust pricing, invest in point-of-sale systems and inventory management software, and expand into e-commerce.

