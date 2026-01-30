Can we grow jobs with a wealth tax?

Most voters would agree that Rhode Island needs new sources of revenue. The challenge, of course, exemplified by the debate over Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s proposed “millionaires tax,” is over how that should be done. Some business groups quickly panned the proposal, which calls for an 8.99% tax on income over $1 million. The administration

Most voters would agree that Rhode Island needs new sources of revenue. The challenge, of course, exemplified by the debate over Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s proposed “millionaires tax,” is over how that should be done. Some business groups quickly panned the proposal, which calls for an 8.99% tax on income over $1 million. The administration projects that would bring in $67.1 million in fiscal 2027. Small-business owners, which employ most Rhode Islanders, will especially feel the tax sting, opponents point out. The argument that the state should instead simply spend less is unrealistic, especially in a gubernatorial election year. But the governor’s team must also acknowledge that adding such a tax eliminates a key advantage. Competing with Massachusetts and Connecticut, which have their own wealth taxes, will then require more than fresh marketing of other perceived benefits that already exist. That’s because even without a potentially burdensome wealth tax, Rhode Island has struggled to significantly grow jobs and tax revenue.